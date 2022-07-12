TONIGHT: There is a chance for a few thunderstorms to pop up along a cold front that is draped over Central Arkansas. These storms will start to fire off between 5 and 10 pm Tuesday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has Central Arkansas under a marginal risk for severe weather. The risk is for possible damaging wind gusts.

WEDNESDAY: Behind the cold front will be less hot and less humid air! Temperatures will start off in the mid 70s and rise to the mid 90s in the afternoon. No heat advisories are expected. Skies will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance for a shower across Southern Arkansas. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: With dry air in place we will state Thursday morning in the upper 60s across much of Arkansas. Afternoon temperatures will get into the mid 90s again with low humidity. No heat advisories are expected.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Heat and humidity will start to work back into Arkansas on Friday and Saturday. A cold front looks likely to bring rain to the state for the second half of the weekend and early next week.

