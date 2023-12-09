SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday morning, but they probably won’t be severe. The risk for severe weather will be in the afternoon, mainly in southeast Arkansas. Temperatures will be in the 60s with a 60% chance for rain.

SUNDAY: Sunshine will return by Sunday morning. It won’t warm us up much because we will have a north wind 10-20 mph. High temperatures will only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY: Winds will shift from north to south. A south wind 5-10 mph will warm temperatures from below freezing Monday morning to the upper 50s in the afternoon! The skies will be sunny all day!

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: It will be quiet all week! Temperatures will be in the 30s in the morning and upper 50s each afternoon. It will be sunny and dry through Friday!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram