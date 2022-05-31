TONIGHT: Our summer-like weather will continue into this evening. Temperatures will stay warm all night thanks to the high humidity. Temperatures will stay into the 70s into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: We will see our first rain chance in more than 5 days Wednesday. A cold front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms to Northern Arkansas in the morning and the rest of the state by the afternoon. Before the rain arrives, temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY: Showers will linger into parts of Thursday morning. The best chance for rain will be over Southern Arkansas in the morning. By the afternoon we could see some clearing with much drier air moving in. Temperatures will only get into the low 80s Thursday afternoon.

EXTENDED: The cooler and dry air will continue into Friday and the weekend. Next week looks hot and humid with low shower chances.

