TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms will remain possible through around midnight across northern and central Arkansas. Storms could produce wind gusts over 70 mph, large hail, and even one or two tornadoes. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 3 AM across central Arkansas.

TOMORROW: One or two showers will be possible on Thursday, however, most of the day looks to be dry. High temperatures will range from the 80s across northern Arkansas to near 100° south. Here in Central Arkansas temperatures will be near 90°. There are heat advisories and excessive heat warnings in effect for southern Arkansas.

EXTENDED: Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances will linger through the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s.