WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Storms continue to spread into southern Arkansas, a few of which could be strong to severe. As they pass, temperatures cool down a bit due to the rain. We should mostly be in the 70s for the afternoon with lingering showers and clouds. A few may reach back into the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: We will likely see some clouds linger through the night. But rain should be out of here, other than maybe a quick isolated shower. Temperatures slip into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Expect partly sunny skies with perhaps a few isolated showers Thursday morning. Otherwise, we’re rain-free with highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND: Storms ramp up again early Friday, some of which could be severe. This will be our last big round of storms for a while, though. Into the weekend, we dry out a bit. Then we heat up big time early next week.