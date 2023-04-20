THURSDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon with a continued southwest breeze, warming temperatures into the lower 80s. Then storms build through mid-afternoon, becoming more widespread during the late-afternoon and evening hours.

These storms will bring some risk for damaging wind, hail and perhaps a brief tornado. But that risk is very low. Storms will weaken some later in the evening, though more showers and storms develop overnight. While the risk for severe storms comes to an end around midnight, flash flooding will be possible through the night into Friday as more storms move through.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Showers and storms linger through Friday afternoon, then we’ll clear out gradually into the evening hours. Temperatures get much cooler into Saturday morning with partly clear skies. Then in the afternoon, additional clouds and perhaps a few light showers move into the picture.

Temperatures remain cooler than average through early next week. But rain chances don’t go away completely. A few spotty sprinkles will still be in the forecast Sunday and Monday with increasing chances into the middle of next week.