TONIGHT: A line of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms will move through Arkansas overnight. Storms will be in central Arkansas between 2 AM and 10 AM. Damaging wind gusts and small hail are possible. Temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Showers will linger in south Arkansas in the morning. Midday we will see clearing and some sunshine with temperatures in the upper 80s. It looks like another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds will clear out in the morning. Monday afternoon will feature sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-80s. North wind 5 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: A large area of high pressure will control our weather all week. Skies will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s each day.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

