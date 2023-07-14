TONIGHT: A complex of strong thunderstorms will enter northwest Arkansas after sunset Friday night and move from north to south across the state overnight. There is a risk that some of the storms may become severe in Northern Arkansas. Damaging winds will be possible. The risk for severe weather is much lower for central and southern Arkansas because the storms will weaken as they move south. Low temperatures will be in the 70s with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers and a few storms will linger Saturday morning. By the afternoon we will see some clearing and sunshine. This will allow temperatures to shoot up into the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will be near 100°. West wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Other than a 20% chance for a pop-up shower Saturday afternoon, Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. We will see highs reach the mid 90s with a northwest wind 5 mph.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like we will continue to see minor pop-up storm chances early next week. Overall, it looks like the heat dome that has been over West Texas for the past few weeks will move toward us. Air temperatures could reach the triple digits mid-next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

