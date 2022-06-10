FRIDAY MORNING: A round of scattered strong to severe storms will roll through the state Friday morning, bringing the potential for a few damaging wind gusts, some hail and blinding rain. Temperatures will start out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. These storms will spread into southern Arkansas by mid-morning, eventually moving out by noon.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: A few residual showers may linger into the afternoon. But most of the rain will be gone after lunch. This will leave us partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching about 80 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT AND OVERNIGHT: We remain partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s by Saturday morning. An isolated shower will be possible, though not likely.

SATURDAY AND BEYOND: Expect abundant sunshine into Saturday with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s to lower 90s. That heat and humidity builds drastically into Sunday, bringing afternoon highs into the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will likely reach well into the 100s, perhaps well into next week as well. No rain is anticipated until later next week.