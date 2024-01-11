THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs near 62. Wind: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Widespread showers and storms, a few of which could be strong or severe. Lows near 54. Wind: SSE 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with falling temperatures through the day. Most showers and storms move on, but a few will linger along with some light to moderate snow in northwest Arkansas. Temperatures start out in the mid-50s, dropping into the 30s by the afternoon. Wind: NW 25-35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.