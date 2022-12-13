TUESDAY MORNING: Expect clouds and early morning fog Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Our warm front continues to build in through the morning, increasing wind and temperatures. By midday, we’ll reach the lower 60s with a strong southeast wind between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts could reach 30 mph.

Meanwhile, a stout line of storms will move into western Arkansas around mid-morning. These will continue advancing eastward, approaching central Arkansas around midday. This line could be strong to severe. For more detailed information about this potential, click here.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Storms continue to move through central Arkansas during the early afternoon. By late-afternoon and evening, they’ll be working their way into eastern Arkansas. Damaging wind will be the main risk, though some hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. This risk is greatest into southern Arkansas.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: The strongest storms move out of the state by 10 p.m. But most of our clouds linger. Temperatures slip into the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers will still be possible.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Another wave of light to moderate showers will move through the state Wednesday morning into the early afternoon. But it’s possible that by late-afternoon, the sun will be returning. With mostly clear skies Wednesday night, temperatures are able to slip into the mid-30s by Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will bring abundant sunshine, which will be quite the relief for our mental state after over a week of clouds. Temperatures will be far colder, though. Highs will only reach about 50 on Thursday, then upper 40s on Friday. The cold sunshine stays with us Saturday. Then clouds increase Sunday ahead of a cold rain on Monday.