It will be a wind and stormy day. Storms are possible in Central Arkansas starting at 10 AM. The highest chance of rain and thunderstorms for Little Rock will be at Noon. Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s and low 70s, and they’ll get to the mid and upper 70s before the rain and thunderstorms arrive. They may drop to the low 70s during the rain, but temperatures will rebound to the upper 70s behind the rain as the clouds clear and strong South/Southwest winds continue.

Yes, severe weather is possible. The greatest threat from storms will be damaging straight-line wind. An isolated tornado or an isolated large hail report can’t be ruled out.

And did we mention the wind? Yes, I think we did, but let’s reiterate the wind, even without storms, will be very strong today with gusts as high as 35 mph or even higher. So, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory. It is in effect until 6 PM.

Stay Weather Aware!