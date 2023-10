MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 95. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows near 67. Wind: SE 4-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 93. Wind: SE 8-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs near 87. Wind: S 8-12 mph. Gusts up to 15 mph.