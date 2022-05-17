THIS AFTERNOON: The rest of your Tuesday will feature a dwindling rain chance. The same storm complex that brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to Fort Smith will weaken and brings clouds and maybe a few sprinkles this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will get into the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Clouds will clear out overnight and temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Summer-like conditions will return Wednesday. Dewpoints will rise into the low 70s, making the air feel thick and humid. Temperatures will top out over 90° in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a minimal chance for a shower over Northern Arkansas.

EXTENDED: The summer-like weather will stick around through Friday. This weekend a cold front will swing through and bring the chance for severe weather followed by a big drop in temperatures.

