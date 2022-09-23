TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up again on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will also be a touch higher with dew points in the lower 60s. Sunny and dry weather will continue on Saturday however a few clouds may linger through the morning hours. An isolated shower or storm can not be ruled out in southern Arkansas.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to be another warm day. Temperatures will warm into the mid-90s. A cold front will be moving through the state on Sunday. An isolated shower or two can not be ruled out on Sunday, however, most of the day will be dry.

EXTENDED: Next week looks to bring a true taste of fall to the area. Temperatures will start off in the mid-80s on Monday, with a gradual cooling trend into the 70s by mid-week. Drier air will also be in place with dew points in the 40s and 50s.