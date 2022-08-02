TONIGHT: It’s going to be a mild & muggy night ahead. Clouds that built in briefly from a few storms to our north and west Tuesday afternoon continue to clear this evening and overnight. It will be rain-free for the Travs game at 6:35pm. Overnight lows drop to the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Another hot and humid afternoon in the mid 90s with it feeling more like the 100s. Mostly sunny with a low chance for a few isolated showers and storms.

WHAT’S NEXT: Heat & humidity continue through the week with highs overall, in the 90s and morning lows in the 70s. Best shot for rain is Thursday.