We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today and for most of the week for that matter. There’s a big area of low pressure on the Texas Gulf Coast. That will hug the coast through Wednesday of this week. Rain will stay mainly in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee. Here is Arkansas we’ll be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with daytime high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70.

There is a chance we have storm system come in from the west Sunday. There’s a small chance of rain in the forecast for Sunday because of that.