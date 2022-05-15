A severe thunderstorm watch continues for most of Arkansas until 9 pm. Severe storms continue to push down to the south and east this evening with damaging winds and hail as the primary threat. The tornado risk is low for these storms but not zero.

A cold front will sweep through the area later tonight bringing an end to our severe potential. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Monday as sunny and dry weather returns.

Our slight cool down will be brief with temperatures returning to the 90s by mid week. Dew points will also start to climb again bringing back heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.

Shower and storm chances too to return late Friday into the weekend.

