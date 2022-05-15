A severe thunderstorm watch continues for most of Arkansas until 9 pm. Severe storms continue to push down to the south and east this evening with damaging winds and hail as the primary threat. The tornado risk is low for these storms but not zero.
A cold front will sweep through the area later tonight bringing an end to our severe potential. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Monday as sunny and dry weather returns.
Shower and storm chances too to return late Friday into the weekend.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.