TONIGHT: The thunderstorms will be out of the state by 11 pm. After that we will see gusty northwest winds, clearing skies, and dropping temperatures. By Sunday morning we will be in the 40s!

SUNDAY: Gusty northwest winds 15-20 mph will continue all day Sunday. Skies will be completely sunny and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY: Monday will be beautiful! Sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 70s. West winds 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Temperatures in the 80s and more clouds will roll in Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks like the risk of severe weather will return on Thursday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

