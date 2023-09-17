SUNDAY: Sunshine and even lower humidity will be the forecast on Sunday. Temperatures will start out in the low 60s and warm into the mid 80s. Breezy northwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and upper 80s for Monday. There will hardly be a cloud in the sky. West wind 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will warm near 90° Tuesday afternoon. High thin clouds will increase later in the day ahead of our next cold front. South wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: A cold front will bring a low rain chance on Wednesday. The best chance for rain looks to be over west Arkansas. Sunshine and temperatures in the 80s return for the rest of the week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

