WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: With a breezy northeast wind between 10 and 15 mph, temperatures only reach the upper 70s to lower 80s Wednesday afternoon. No rain is anticipated.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Skies stay clear into the night, dropping temperatures even more by Thursday morning. We’ll likely drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Abundant sunshine stays with us Thursday with a continued north breeze. Highs reach into the mid-70s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Skies stay sunny into Friday, though temperatures do start warming up a bit more. Still, highs only reach the upper 70s Friday. Then into the weekend, sunshine continues with highs reaching the lower 80s. No rain is anticipated through the weekend, or the first half of next week.