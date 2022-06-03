FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine will dominate into the afternoon. This will continue throughout the afternoon, warming temperatures into the lower 80s. This will come with lower humidity as winds remain light from the north.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain clear into the night. Humidity will be low as well. As a result, temperatures drop just a bit faster than usual. By Saturday morning, temperatures slip into the upper 50s and lower 60s again.

SATURDAY: Sunshine will remain dominant into Saturday as well, heating temperatures up a bit more. Highs reach into the mid-80s. A stray shower will be possible, though not necessarily likely.

SATURDAY NIGHT & BEYOND: We’ll likely remain mostly clear into Saturday night and Sunday morning. But with a bit more humidity, we will only drop into the mid-60s by Sunday morning. A few storms will roll through the area at some point Sunday, perhaps bringing a few damaging wind gusts. Otherwise, we’ll be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. More heat, humidity and hit-or-miss storms are likely next week.