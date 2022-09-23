FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Winds start to shift out of a more southeast direction later in the day. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s with low humidity.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: A few extra clouds build into the area overnight, though we do stay dry. Temperatures slip into the mid and upper 60s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with temperatures soaring into the afternoon. Highs reach the mid and upper 90s Saturday with perhaps a few isolated showers and storms later in the day.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: These isolated showers may linger into Sunday morning and afternoon as temperatures reach the mid-90s. Then a cold front moves through, bringing more sunshine and comfortable weather into next week.