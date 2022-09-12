MONDAY MORNING: We start our Monday with clear skies and cooler temperatures. Most of us are in the 50s. Through the morning, temperatures warm quickly. But with low humidity, it’ll be quite nice. We’ll reach the upper 70s and lower 80s by midday.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to dominate Monday afternoon with low humidity. Highs reach into the mid-80s. No rain is anticipated.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: With clear skies, temperatures will have no trouble slipping back into the upper 50s by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine is in store Tuesday, along with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs reach the upper 80s with low humidity. We’ll stay clear into Wednesday morning with temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Then we’ll return to the low-90s into mid and late-week. Humidity doesn’t fully return until the weekend or early next week.