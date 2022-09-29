THURSDAY AFTERNOON: We maintain sunny skies and breezy conditions Thursday afternoon. Highs reach into the upper 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: With clear skies, temperatures slip through the night pretty quickly. By Friday morning, we drop back to the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine can be expected Friday with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Temperatures continue to climb into the weekend with continued sunshine. Highs reach the lower and mid-80s. That sunshine sticks around next week with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.