TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid-20s.

TOMORROW: Tomorrow will be another cool and sunny day. Temperatures will warm up into the mid-40s by the afternoon with a light wind out of the northeast.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will slowly start to warm up into next week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Rain chances will start to move into the area on Thanksgiving and linger through Friday into Saturday.