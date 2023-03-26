TONIGHT: Clear skies and a north wind 5-10 mph will make for another cool night. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by Monday morning for most folks.

MONDAY: A weak cold front will pass through Arkansas before sunrise Monday morning. This will keep temperatures a little cooler. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s. It will still be nice and sunny with a northeast wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Even cooler Tuesday. Most Arkansans will only warm into the low 60s. Skies will be sunny with a breezy northwest wind 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Quiet weather with temperatures in the 60s continues on Wednesday. Then we will see warmer temperatures and more clouds move in for Thursday. Our next round of severe weather will be on Friday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

