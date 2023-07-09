TONIGHT: Clouds will clear out and we will see the coolest night in a long time! Temperatures in northern Arkansas could drop into the upper 50s! Here in central Arkansas, most folks will see temperatures in the mid 60s Monday morning. Northeast wind 5 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will be sunny with lower humidity, and below-average temperatures! Temperatures will start out in the 60s and warm into the upper 80s during the afternoon. Northeast wind 5 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: There are low rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, a large area of high pressure will be in control and bring us mostly sunny skies for much of the work week. Temperatures will heat up into the upper 90s late week…

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

