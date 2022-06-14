TUESDAY MORNING: Expect clear skies and mild temperatures to start, likely in the upper 70s. But with sunshine through the morning, temperatures heat up quickly. By midday, temperatures likely reach the lower 90s.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine will dominate Tuesday afternoon, heating temperatures to the mid-90s. But with slightly less humidity, the heat index is not quite as unbearable as it was yesterday. Still, we should take care of ourselves to avoid heat-related illness. Take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water to stay cool and hydrated.

TUESDAY EVENING & OVERNIGHT: Expect mostly clear skies to remain overnight, dropping temperatures into the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine is on tap into Wednesday, and likely through the rest of the work week. This will heat us into the upper 90s through Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity cranks up as well, making it feel more like 95 to 110. More heat and humidity is likely Friday. But a cold front may bring a few isolated showers and storms, followed by slightly cooler temperatures this weekend.