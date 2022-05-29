TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight with mild temperatures. Lows will drop into the upper 60s by early Monday morning.

MEMORIAL DAY: Monday will be another sunny and warm day. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

TUESDAY: Warm and sunny weather will continue on Tuesday with highs back in the lower 90s. Dew points will be slowly rising over the next few days. This will cause the heat index to feel closer to the mid 90s by the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Rain and storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday as our next system approaches. A cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler after it passes with highs in the mid 80s on Friday into the beginning of the weekend.