TODAY: Sunny and dry weather on the way for your Friday. Breezy winds from the south will push temperatures into the upper 50s and the lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight tonight as lows fall into the mid-30s. Winds will calm down slightly into the overnight hours.

TOMORROW: Isolated showers will start to move into the area on Saturday. Much of the daytime hours will be cloudy and dry with a few passing showers. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s by the afternoon hours. Rain chances will start to increase Saturday night into the overnight hours.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will continue through the morning hours Sunday before drying out during the afternoon hours. Several more rain chances are on the way for next week with cooler temperatures. Next week could also bring some of us another chance for wintry weather on Thursday. Stick with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest on next week’s winter weather chance.