WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 64. Wind: SW 8-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows near 45. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Windy and cold with rain, starting light in the morning and getting heavier later in the day. Highs near 52. Wind: SSE 20-25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. in spots.