TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid-30s.
TOMORROW: Clouds will move in and out of the area on Monday as temperatures stay a bit above average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with a light wind out of the south.
EXTENDED: Dry conditions with slightly warmer-than-normal temperatures are on the way for early next week. Our next chance for rain will return to the forecast on Thursday with a few thunderstorms possible as well. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to end the work week, however, still above seasonal averages.
