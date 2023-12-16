TONIGHT: With clear skies and a light northwest wind, temperatures will get cold. Everyone will drop into the 30s with below-freezing temperatures likely across northern Arkansas.

SUNDAY: Sunny and nice! Temperatures will warm from the 30s in the morning to the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: It will still be sunny to start the week, but Monday will be windy! Winds will be out of the North 15-25 mph. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Tuesday looks cold with morning temperatures win the 20s and 30s. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The rest of next week looks warmer and quiet. Our next chance for rain will be on Friday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

