FRIDAY MORNING: The upper-level low responsible for yesterday’s clouds and showers has moved on. Now, we start our Friday with clear skies and cooler temperatures. Most will be in the 50s, warming up to around 70 by midday.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine will continue to warm temperatures into the afternoon. But with a light northwest breeze between 8 and 12 mph, humidity remains low. Highs reach about 80.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We will stay clear with temperatures slipping through the 70s during the evening. We will be clear and cool again later in the overnight. Lows slip into the mid-50s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: With abundant sunshine following us into the weekend, temperatures heat up a bit more. Look for mid-80s by Saturday afternoon. Then into Sunday, we get a little hotter with highs in the lower 90s. Sunshine will linger into Monday as well, making for a great Memorial Day.