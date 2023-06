WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. No chance of rain. Highs in the lower 90s. Wind: NE 8-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly clear and no chance of rain. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and no chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Wind: NE 8-12 mph.