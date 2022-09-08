THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday with clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures, mostly in the upper 60s. We’ll warm up quickly with less humidity. So temperatures reach the lower 80s by midday.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to heat us up into the afternoon, likely into the upper 80s. A few may reach the lower 90s. Still, the low humidity will feel quite nice. No rain is expected.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies will stay clear through the night. With humidity remaining low, temperatures will slip a bit more. By Friday morning, temperatures slip into the mid and perhaps some lower 60s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine is expected Friday, though we will see a slight increase in clouds during the day over eastern Arkansas. Highs reach the upper 80s. Later in the evening, a few isolated showers and storms could spread into these same areas. Showers become a bit more scattered into Saturday as humidity ramps up. A few more isolated storms are expected Sunday as a cold front passes, bringing cooler, drier air to the region early next week.