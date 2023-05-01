MONDAY: Expect a partly clear start to your Monday with chilly temperatures, mostly in the mid-40s. Through the day, wind picks up from the northwest between 10 and 15 mph.

Temperatures still warm up quickly, likely into lower 70s by mid-afternoon. With clear skies, temperatures fall quickly into the night. Lows slip into the upper 40s again by Tuesday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: More sunshine will likely get our temperatures into the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. Wind will be breezy again, likely from the northwest between 10 and 20 mph.

We’ll reach the lower 80s by Thursday, then mid-80s by Friday. But a few hit-or-miss showers and storms return. More of these are expected into the weekend with highs in the lower to mid-80s.