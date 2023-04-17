MONDAY: Expect plenty of sunshine for Monday afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid and upper 70s. Then into the night, skies remain clear with overnight lows slipping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Tuesday will bring more sunshine with perhaps just a few more clouds. Temperatures climb a bit more, likely into the lower 80s. Winds will be a bit more breezy as well. Then we warm up even more Wednesday followed by the threat for strong to severe storms Thursday and Friday.