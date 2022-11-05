TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off into the 40s overnight tonight as skies slowly clear. Winds will be calm out of the southwest and slowly transition to the southeast.
TOMORROW: Temperatures will quickly start to warm up on Sunday with temperatures back in the mid-70s, around 10 degrees above average. Sunny and dry weather will continue tomorrow.
EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm up into next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm front will be lifting through the state on Monday. That front will give us the chance for a few isolated showers on Monday, and a slight chance for a few more showers on Tuesday. Overall there will still be lots of dry time. A cold front will move through the state on Friday, giving us another chance for rain and some much cooler temperatures headed into next weekend.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.