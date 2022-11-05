TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off into the 40s overnight tonight as skies slowly clear. Winds will be calm out of the southwest and slowly transition to the southeast.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will quickly start to warm up on Sunday with temperatures back in the mid-70s, around 10 degrees above average. Sunny and dry weather will continue tomorrow.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm up into next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm front will be lifting through the state on Monday. That front will give us the chance for a few isolated showers on Monday, and a slight chance for a few more showers on Tuesday. Overall there will still be lots of dry time. A cold front will move through the state on Friday, giving us another chance for rain and some much cooler temperatures headed into next weekend.