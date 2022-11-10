THURSDAY AFTERNOON: The sunshine continues Thursday afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid-70s. So we’ll be warm, but just slightly cooler than where we were Wednesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT: We will be mostly clear for the first half of the overnight. But clouds increase some Friday morning ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures slip into the lower and mid-50s Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Through the morning, a line of light to moderate showers will move in from western Arkansas with Friday’s front. But this first round of showers weakens into midday. Then the cooler air continues to spill into the region. Temperatures may reach the upper 50s to about 60 Friday afternoon. Then another round of showers rolls in.

Friday afternoon and evening’s showers will come with much colder air. Winds will be strong out of the northwest, between 10 and 20 mph. Showers will linger into the evening. But as temperatures fall into the night, some showers may briefly transition to a little wintry mix across northern Arkansas. But here’s the catch: Colder air comes with drier air, which can easily shut off the moisture before this transition takes place.

That said, no accumulations or significant impacts are expected into Saturday morning as we slip into the mid-30s. Saturday and Sunday will be dry and cold ahead of another messy, cold rain early next week.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Saturday brings colder air and sunshine. Highs only reach the upper 40s to perhaps 50. A breezy northwest wind will make it feel colder.

Frost and freezing conditions are likely Sunday morning. In the afternoon, we’ll be partly sunny with highs around 50. That cold air generally stays locked in as another system brings cold rain Monday afternoon and overnight into Tuesday morning.

For most of us, this will all fall as rain. But into the higher elevations and perhaps into far northwest Arkansas, we could see periods of sleet and snow. At this point, no significant impacts are expected. But it’s a system that is worth watching as colder air appears persistent through much of next week.