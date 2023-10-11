TONIGHT: Skies will be completely clear overnight. This will allow for temperatures to cool all the way down to the low 50s. Southeast wind 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and a southeast wind 5-10 mph will warm temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY: A cold front will move from west to east across Arkansas on Friday. This will bring clouds and a slim 20% rain chance. Most will stay dry with high temperatures in the low 80s. It will be breezy with a south wind 10-15 mph.

WEEKEND: The cold front will be well to our east by this weekend. This means we will see a breezy northwest wind and much cooler temperatures on Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s on Saturday and low to mid 60s on Sunday. Remember to have your eclipse glasses on Saturday because the moon will cover more than 60% of the sun around noon!!!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

