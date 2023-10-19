TONIGHT: Even though temperatures made it into the mid-80s Thursday afternoon, temperatures will be able to drop quickly tonight thanks to clear skies and low winds. Most locations will see low temperatures in the mid 50s with valleys cooling into the 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warm Friday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s with a northwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be warmer with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A northeast wind will keep temperatures lower on Sunday. Sunday afternoon will feature temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Warm and dry weather will continue through mid-next week. Right now, it looks like we could see a cold front bring us rain and cooler temperatures by late next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

