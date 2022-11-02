WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine remains abundant for the afternoon Wednesday, continuing our mid-week warming trend. Highs reach the upper 70s with a light south around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: We’ll stay mostly clear and relatively mild overnight with overnight lows only slipping into the mid-50s.

THURSDAY: Some cloud coverage will build into the picture Thursday. But there will still be sunshine in the mix, which will continue our warming trend into late-week. Highs reach the lower 80s Thursday. This will be the case Friday as well, though winds will be stronger out of the south between 10 and 20 mph.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Then Friday night, a line of strong storms will move in out of Oklahoma. Those storms will spread east through the night, likely exiting the eastern part of the state by mid-morning Saturday. A few of these storms could be on the strong side, so we should remain weather-aware. Damaging wind will likely be the main risk. Rainfall totals likely range between 1 and 2 inches.