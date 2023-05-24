W
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Perhaps an isolated shower, mostly into western Arkansas. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind out of the east at 8 to 12 mph.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly clear and mild. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind out of the northeast at 4 to 8 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Little to no chance of rain. Wind out of the northeast at 8 to 12 mph.
