WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. Highs near 79. Wind: SW 10-15 with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with perhaps a brief shower. 20% chance of rain. Lows near 58. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs near 81. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.