THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to heat us up into the afternoon, likely into the upper 80s. A few may reach the lower 90s. Still, the low humidity will feel quite nice. No rain is expected.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies will stay clear through the night. With humidity remaining low, temperatures will slip a bit more. By Friday morning, temperatures slip into the mid and perhaps some lower 60s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine is expected Friday, though we will see a slight increase in clouds during the day over eastern Arkansas. Highs reach the upper 80s. Later in the evening, a few isolated showers and storms could spread into these same areas.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Showers become a bit more scattered into Saturday as humidity ramps up. A few more isolated storms are expected Sunday as a cold front passes, bringing cooler, drier air to the region early next week.