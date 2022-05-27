TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s. Winds will calm down overnight as well.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be a very seasonal and sunny day with temperatures warming up into the mid 80s. Winds will stay on the calmer side around 5 mph out of the southeast.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will start to warm up on Sunday as winds pick up. Highs will be making a run for the 90s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED: Above average temperatures will continue into Memorial day as sunny and dry weather continues. Our next cold front will approach Wednesday into Thursday bringing us our next chance of rain.