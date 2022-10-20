THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday with clear, cold conditions. Areas of frost are possible early. But with abundant sunshine, temperatures climb quickly. Winds will be light out of the southwest, warming us to the mid-60s by midday.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: We remain sunny through the afternoon with that continued southwest wind. Temperatures climb all the way into the low-70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear into the night, dropping temperatures pretty quickly. It will still be cold, but far milder than recent mornings. So no frost or freeze is anticipated. By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the 40s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: We continue to warm up through Friday and the upcoming weekend. Highs reach 80 Friday afternoon with sunshine. Then we can expect partly cloudy, dry conditions through the weekend with highs in the lower 80s. Showers and storms return Monday into Tuesday, bringing some much-needed rain before temperatures get chilly again.