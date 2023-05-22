MONDAY: We begin our Monday with mostly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures, mostly in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds thin out through the morning.

For the afternoon, look for mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs reach the lower 80s, but humidity remains low. Skies remain clear overnight with lows into the low-60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll see more sunshine Tuesday. But a few isolated showers could develop over eastern Arkansas. These will be hit-or-miss, perhaps with a few heavy downpours at times. But most will remain dry.

This remains the case on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-80s both days. Then we’re dry through late-week, despite a cold front moving into the area. This should keep temperatures around average through the weekend.